Home Business Tesla: Moody’s alza rating a Baa3
Business

Tesla: Moody’s alza rating a Baa3

by admin
Tesla: Moody’s alza rating a Baa3

Moody’s has assigned a Baa3 long-term issuer rating to Tesla (up from Ba1), believing Elon Musk’s company will establish itself as a leading manufacturer of battery electric vehicles as the company further consolidates its global presence.

The agency expects Tesla to deliver nearly 1.8 million vehicles in 2023, up 34 percent from the 1.3 million vehicles delivered in 2022 and nearly double the number of deliveries in 2021.

Falling vehicle prices should lead to a lower EBITA margin to 15.8% in 2023 (still an industry leader), while financial policy should remain prudent with leverage well below 1x, after Tesla has repaid about $10 billion in debt over the past three years.

See also  The stock exchanges today, November 9th. Markets at the window awaiting the US vote

You may also like

Renzi and his “second life”: the former premier...

Elektro-Explorer: Ford wants to conquer the electric car...

Lynk & Co. 08, the first photos released...

Investing in Gold: Perfect moment to get started?...

Lonati Group: the Scalo Milano outlet enters phase...

Companies – basic energy suppliers get 3.3 billion...

Wall Street closes higher: Dow Jones +0.98%, Nasdaq...

CS takeover by UBS – Did other countries...

Digital Magics closed 2022 with strong growth

Energy group RWE sees itself as a driver...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy