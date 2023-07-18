Exor, the Agnelli family invests in Optalysys, a British startup that develops revolutionary optical chips

The company is developing optical chip technology that uses light instead of electricity to perform calculations

A British chip designer whose technology promises to unlock one of the biggest challenges in data security has attracted millions in funding from investors that include the Italian Agnelli family. The Financial Times writes it.

Leeds-based Optalysys this month raised a £21m Series A round led by Lingotto, the investment firm owned by Exor, the Agnelli family holding company. The funds will help create jobs, with the company attracting former Arm and Imagination engineers.

The company, founded 10 years ago, is developing technology in the field of silicon photonics, optical chips that use light instead of electricity to perform calculations. This “breakthrough” technology is particularly suited to new types of encryption which, according to its creators, will allow for more private and secure data sharing between companies and countries.

There is increased investment in optical chips as the semiconductor industry grapples with slower progress and rising costs.

