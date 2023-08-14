Exploring the Stunning Beaches of Cayo Santa María, Cuba

Cayo Santa María: A Caribbean Gem with Pristine Beaches and Luxurious Resorts

Cayo Santa María, located in the north of the province of Villa Clara, is gaining attention as one of Cuba’s top tourist destinations. With its natural beauty, rich biodiversity, and magnificent beaches, it is no wonder that this small islet is known as the “White Rose of the Gardens of the King.”

Connected to the mainland and neighboring keys by an extensive causeway, Cayo Santa María offers visitors a privileged natural environment. The beaches, such as Perla Blanca, Las Gaviotas, Los Delfines, Las Caletas, and Cuatro Puntas, are among the most beautiful in the area. The fine white sand and warm, crystalline waters make it an ideal place for tourists to relax and indulge in water activities like diving, snorkeling, and catamaran rides.

In addition to its natural attractions, Cayo Santa María boasts a well-developed tourist infrastructure, including all-inclusive resort-type hotels. These exclusive facilities cater mainly to international tourism while also welcoming Cuban visitors. Visitors can enjoy luxurious amenities and services while immersing themselves in the beauty of the island.

Together with its neighboring islets, Las Brujas and Ensenachos, Cayo Santa María forms the Cayos de Villa Clara tourist pole. This tourist hub not only offers luxurious accommodations but also features a dolphinarium and organizes excursions and visits to the nearby Remedios. Visitors can explore the mainland and experience the local culture and attractions.

Recently, photojournalist Otmaro Rodríguez had the opportunity to visit Cayo Santa María and captured the beauty of the beaches and facilities through stunning photographs. These images showcase the unique charm and allure of this Caribbean gem.

Cayo Santa María continues to be a popular choice for tourists seeking a paradise getaway. Its pristine beaches, luxurious resorts, and abundant natural resources make it an irresistible destination. As the Cuban tourism sector continues to grow, Cayo Santa María stands out as a must-visit hotspot for both domestic and foreign visitors.

