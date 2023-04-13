Home World Explosion at a dairy factory in the United States: 18,000 cows died and the mushroom cloud was visible several kilometers away – yqqlm
On April 13, according to Haiwai.com, on the 10th in the United States,An explosion at a dairy plant in Texas killed 18,000 cattle and seriously injured one other person, the local sheriff’s office confirmed.

The local police said that at 7 o’clock that night, they received 8 calls to the police one after another, saying that a dairy farm had exploded.The explosion produced a huge mushroom cloud, which was clearly visible from kilometers away. A fire broke out at the scene and employees were trapped in the milking area.

Rescuers rushed to the scene. A woman was trapped in the milking area. She has been sent to the hospital for treatment. The rest of the dairy farm employees were not injured.

The Sheriff’s Office stated in an interview with the media that before the explosion, the cows were just taken to the waiting area. “(After the explosion) only a few cows survived, and the death toll should be close to (18,000).”

The Texas Fire Department is currently investigating the incident.Some staff speculated that the cause of the fire may be related to the overheating of the vacuum vessel.

