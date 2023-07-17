Title: “Explosion on Crimea Bridge Leads to Traffic Suspension; Local Officials Urge Public to Stay Away”

Date: July 17, 2023

Source: Daily Economic News

There was an “explosion” reported on the Crimean Bridge on July 17, leading to the suspension of traffic, according to Xinhua News Agency and RBC-Ukraine News Agency. The Russian Ministry of Transport announced that the only way to travel to and from Crimea is through the roads in the Zaporozhye region and the Kherson region.

Local officials from the Crimea region have visited the site, urging people not to go to the Crimean Bridge and to remain calm, only trusting information from reliable sources. The closure of the bridge to traffic was confirmed by Sergey Aksyonov, the regional administrator of Crimea, who mentioned an “emergency situation at the 145th pillar of the bridge.” However, no further explanation regarding the nature of the incident was provided.

The Crimea Bridge, serving as a railway and highway connection between Russia’s Taman Peninsula and Crimea’s Kerch City, spans 19 kilometers and was opened in May 2018. In an unfortunate incident on October 8, 2022, an explosion occurred on a truck on the Crimea Bridge road bridge, causing ignition of multiple oil tanks on a freight train on a parallel railway bridge, leading to temporary disruption of road and rail traffic. The Russian side had accused Ukraine of planning the “terrorist attack.”

More recent developments suggest that Ukrainian Deputy Minister of Defense Marial admitted to carrying out an attack on the Crimean bridge on July 8, as per CCTV news. Her social media post stated, “273 days ago we delivered our first strike on the Crimean bridge, disrupting Russian logistics.” Additionally, Vasily Malyuk, director of the Ukrainian National Security Agency, acknowledged in a May 27 interview with Ukrainian media that the Ukrainian National Security Agency was responsible for the 2022 explosion on the Crimean Bridge. According to Malyuk, the bridge was considered an enemy logistics supply line that needed to be cut off, leading to the taken “certain measures.” He also revealed that the attack on a ship at the Russian Black Sea Fleet base in Sevastopol in October 2022 was also a planned special operation of the Ukrainian National Security Agency.

The implications of these recent statements have created an atmosphere of tension and uncertainty, with traffic disruption adding further difficulties for the residents and commuters in the region. It remains to be seen how the situation will develop and whether any countermeasures will be taken.

