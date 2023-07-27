Expulsion Order Issued for Father Rupnik as Jesuit Membership Revoked: International Society of Jesuits Takes Action

Expulsion Order for Jesuit Father Rupnik Comes into Effect

In a recent open letter, Father Fischlen, the representative of the International Society of Jesuits and institutions in Rome, announced that the expulsion order for Father Rupnik as a Jesuit has come into effect. The expulsion order was handed to Father Rupnik on June 14, and now that the 30-day appeal period has passed without any appeal being filed, the expulsion order is now officially in effect.

According to Vatican News.com, Father Johan Verschueren, the representative of the Jesuits in Rome for its international synagogues and institutions, declared in an open letter that Rupnik “is no longer a Jesuit.” The expulsion order, signed by the Superior General of the Society of Jesus, was delivered to Father Rupnik on June 14. Father Fischlen announced the news, stating that Father Rupnik had 30 days to appeal the order, but the appeal period has now expired.

Father Fischlen’s open letter revealed that Father Rupnik had requested to leave the congregation as early as January 2023. However, the vows proclaimed in the Society of Jesus bound him to obey for life, and therefore, the “request” to leave the Society was not his right. Father Fischlen clarified this point, emphasizing that Father Rupnik’s reluctance to accept the accusations and face the path of truth led to the Jesuits’ decision to expel him.

The letter also discussed the Jesuits’ determination to distance themselves legally from the Centro Aletti. The Alletti Research Center, which combines research, sacred arts, and dialogue between Eastern and Western Christian traditions, was initially an international community of the Society of Jesus. However, as Father Fischren announced, the Aletti Research Center no longer has a Jesuit community, and its status as a “public society of Christians” is being revoked. The Society of Jesus is currently working with the Diocese of Rome, as the Center falls under its jurisdiction.

For more information, please visit the link: www.vaticannews.cn

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

