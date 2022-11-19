BRUXELLES – The danger is now called Belarus. Concern is growing in the daily exchange of information between NATO and Ukraine. That after withdrawing from Kherson, Russia can open a new front. And he can do it in the next few days to get his revenge and also as one of the answers to the incident three days ago with the missile that fell in Poland.
See also The results of the election of the Russian State Duma reveal that the United-Russian Party retains the "constitutional majority" status_Hangzhou Net