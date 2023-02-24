[F1] – Hello dear readers of FormulaPassion.it and welcome to the appointment dedicated to the live written session of the morning session of the second day of winter tests in Bahrain on the Sakhir circuit, which will also be the scene of the first official round of the 2023 F1 championship. The green light at the bottom of the pit lane starts at 08:00 Italian time (ten o’clock in Bahrain) and the session will last until 12:15.

The session will start at 08.00

07.45 – This morning Carlos Sainz will focus on work aimed at countering the porpoising highlighted by the SF-23 yesterday especially in the fast support corners as well as at the end of the straight where it is mainly induced by a dip. Aerodynamic and set-up tests also for Fernando Alonso, who will carry out a race simulation in the afternoon.

07.30 – Here you will find the analysis of the new Ferrari fund, which today should already introduce some updates, the first developments to the SF-23.

07.15 – As for the driving shifts, this morning Perez makes his debut at the wheel of the Red Bull RB19 and will be opposed to Sainz and Hamilton as far as Ferrari and Mercedes are concerned. Fernando Alonso, on the other hand, will have the whole day at his disposal at the wheel of the Aston Martin AMR23 with which he set the second fastest time yesterday just a few thousandths behind Verstappen.

07.00 – Let’s start our report starting from the technical considerations relating to the first day that saw Red Bull with Verstappen in the ‘Mercedes’ version of the turbo-hybrid era, or rather a record-breaking metronome for laps completed. Some doubts at Ferrari, but our Federico Albano talks about it in detail.