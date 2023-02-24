Red Bull is there, Ferrari offers a glimpse of competitiveness, Aston Martin and Alfa Romeo want to amaze, Mercedes for now pulls itself out of the fight for the top rankings, McLaren a bit on the sly. After two days of testing it’s really early to judge the values ​​of the teams on the track, but something is beginning to be understood. Each team has a work program which prevents the time list of each session from being truly reliable, even taking into account that most of the stints are tackled with medium or hard tyres, while the soft tyre, the one used for some time, is mounted little and when it happens he gives exploits like those of Logan Sargeant in the morning with Williams or Zhou Guanyu in the afternoon with Alfa Romeo, who even found himself ahead of Max Verstappen at the end of the second day.

red bull in forma — The Red Bull he's definitely in great shape. The RB18 is a well-balanced car that allows Verstappen and Perez to make simple and flawless trajectories. And as soon as the shot is taken, the time comes. Furthermore, the world champions ride continuously, even today they put together 123 laps without any particular worries. All in all, a good show of strength so far. There Ferrari she showed up with an SF-23 which also runs well and smoothly. The very first impression is that Red Bull still has something more, but this afternoon Leclerc worked on a race simulation with good times, and that bodes well.

The Mercedes today instead it pulled itself a bit out of the fight for the top positions. Apart from the high times, Russell and Hamilton had problems with set-up and lateral grip in the morning with the high temperatures and with reliability in the afternoon, with Russell being planted on the track and returning to the pits on foot. Team principal Toto Wolff said it’s good to no longer have the jumping problems of 2022, but once again the team will have to demonstrate its ability to understand what’s not fiction and come up with developments that allow the W14s to get close to Red Bull and Ferraris that seem faster right now.

Among the positive surprises to be recorded certainly theAston Martin, which for the second consecutive day put Alonso in the top positions. Fernando is a guarantee in bringing out the potential of his single-seaters and therefore his start must be followed with great attention. L’Alfa Romeo today has taken its “day of glory”, and also theAlphaTauri he impressed well with De Vries. To review the McLaren which has so far offered no keen details. But as mentioned, the tests must be taken with a grain of salt because the work plan of each team is not known in depth.