Faenza, maxi fire at Caviro: flames, smoke and explosions

Faenza (Ravenna), 8 May 2023 – Big fire (Photo, video) this morning at the group plant Cavirogrande wine cooperative, in via Convertite 8 a Faience. Flames and smoke several meters high they were visible from miles away. There are no dead or injured.

Maxi-fire at the Caviro di Faenza

Around 12 o’clock today a rain of reports arrived to the fire fighters. To put out the fire, the fire brigade intervention teams immediately rushed, including from other provinces, for a total of 50 units, with 2 airport vehicles and 15 vehicles including APS, tankers, Nbcr nuclei, ladder trucks, drones and a helicopter from Bologna, Imola, Forlì, Rimini and the airports of Rimini and Bologna, as well as the regional technicians of the Regional Agency, of Arpaedell’Ausl Romagna and 118.

Affected by the flames 15 silos of 200 cubic meters of alcohol.

In the area around the factory, immediately after the fire broke out, bangs were also heard probably caused by the silo explosions. Besides the Caviro plant, the Alpha Tauri stable was also evacuated which is a few meters away.

From the detection stations installed by Arpae they were not detected traces of pollutants in the air. In fact, to evaluate possible environmental repercussions, several samples were taken with instant-read vials for the search for methanol, ethanol and sulfur dioxide and “in particular, it was found a limited presence of ethanol ed excluding the presence of methanol and sulfur dioxide“, Arpae explains in a statement.

Emergency management

Il prefect of Ravenna, Castrese De Rosaand the provincial leaders of the police forces and the provincial commander of the fire brigade, when the fire broke out, were already present in Faenza to participate in a meeting with the mayors of the territories affected by the flood, including the mayor of Faenza Massimo Isola and, as soon as they received the news, they immediately arranged for the external emergency plan to be activated and issued the most urgent provisions for the safety of people, following the evolution of the extinguishing activities with the utmost attention. An area within a radius of has been designated as an evacuation area one kilometre which was promptly manned by the police and banned from circulation.

The factory

In via Convertite 8 there are the Caviro Extra plants which deals with the processing of winemaking by-products including ethyl alcohol and this makes what happened even more dangerous. Next to it is the building with executive offices.

Evacuation

For safety reasons, in fact, the invitation that has been given to everyone is to move to at least one kilometer from the Caviro company. The streets affected by the evacuation were as follows: via Biasola, via Boaria, via Cantrigo, via Celletta, via Cerchia, via Convertite, via dal Prato, via Malpighi, via Morgagni, via Murri, via Ramazzini, via Piero della Francesca, via Righi, via San Pier Laguna, via Spallanzani, via Valsalva, viale Risorgimento, via Ferlini and via Piani.

For longer routes or more details, you can refer to the map below. The people evacuated, about 500, in case of need they were able to go to the Pala Cattaniset up for the reception. At 8pm today, however, the residents were made to go home. While the companies which are found in the quadrilateral defined by via Morgagni, via Dal Prato, via Convertite and via Piero della Francescathey can resume their activities from 8 tomorrow, Tuesday 9 May.

The map of the area affected by the evacuation for the maxi fire at Caviro

A fire emergency number

For information or reports relating to the fire emergency, you can contact the 0546.691349.