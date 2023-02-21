Microsoft announced the titles today coming to Game Pass in the next 2 weeks, confirming the already announced Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty beyond Soul Hackers 2, F1 22 e Merge & Blade.

Below is the list of titles arrived or arriving for Console, Cloud e PC:

Atomic Heart (Cloud, Console and PC) – available today

(Cloud, Console and PC) – available today Merge & Blade (Cloud, Console and PC) – February 28

(Cloud, Console and PC) – February 28 Soul Hackers 2 (Cloud, Console and PC) – February 28

(Cloud, Console and PC) – February 28 F1 22 (Console and PC) – March 2

(Console and PC) – March 2 Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty (Cloud, Console and PC) – March 3

