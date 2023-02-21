Home World Fallen Dynasty, Soul Hackers 2 e F1 22
World

Fallen Dynasty, Soul Hackers 2 e F1 22

Fallen Dynasty, Soul Hackers 2 e F1 22

Microsoft announced the titles today coming to Game Pass in the next 2 weeks, confirming the already announced Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty beyond Soul Hackers 2, F1 22 e Merge & Blade.

Below is the list of titles arrived or arriving for Console, Cloud e PC:

  • Atomic Heart (Cloud, Console and PC) – available today
  • Merge & Blade (Cloud, Console and PC) – February 28
  • Soul Hackers 2 (Cloud, Console and PC) – February 28
  • F1 22 (Console and PC) – March 2
  • Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty (Cloud, Console and PC) – March 3

We remind you that Xbox Game Pass is a subscription service which, at the cost of 9.99 euros per month, allows you to play freely and without limitations to all the titles included in the service, with new games being added every month. You can buy it from this page on the Microsoft Store, or make a single subscription to Game Pass + Live Gold + EA Play + Cloud Gaming con Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, purchasable from this page.

