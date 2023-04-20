Home » Fan fight at Huventd Hapoel in FIBA ​​Champions League | Sports
Fan fight at Huventd Hapoel in FIBA ​​Champions League | Sports

Fan fight at Huventd Hapoel in FIBA ​​Champions League | Sports

Horrible scenes at the Eurocup match, Huventud – Hapoel Tel Aviv.

Izvor: Twitter/Oscar Moyano

At the match Huventud – Hapoel Tel Aviv, a conflict broke out among the fans, and some fell from the stands! Thus, in the general chaos, one Hapoel fan jumped to the lower level of the stands, fell right on the supporters of Huventud and there was commotion, clashes, it seems that there were also blows… Incredible scenes for a basketball game in Spain.

The leaders of the Euroleague, under whose auspices the Eurocup is played, will certainly strongly condemn this event, like the FIBA ​​Champions League recently AEK severely punished by playing in front of empty stands for a yearafter being in Greece burning flag of Israel – in the match against Hapoel Jerusalem.

The match in Badalona ended with the home team winning 82:74, so Juventud will play the Spanish derby against Gran Canaria in the semi-final, while Prometheus and Turk Telekom will play in the second semi-final.

