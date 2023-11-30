Far Cry 6, WWZ Aftermath, Goat Simulator 3 and more arrive

Microsoft announced the titles today arriving in Game Pass over the next two weeks, announcing the arrival of Far Cry 6, World War Z: Aftermath e Goat Simulator 3 which are added to today’s releases Remnant 1 and 2 and other titles; we also point out the return to service of Rise of the Tomb Raider.

Below is the list of titles that have arrived or are arriving for Console, Cloud e PC:

Remnant: From the Ashes (Cloud, Console and PC) – available today

Remnant II (Cloud, PC, and Xbox Series X|S) – available today

Spirit of the North (Cloud, Console and PC) – December 1st

SteamWorld Build (Cloud, Console and PC) – December 1st

Clone Drone in the Danger Zone (Cloud, PC e Xbox Series X|S) – 5 dicembre

Rise of the Tomb Raider (Cloud, Console and PC) – December 5th

While the Iron’s Hot (Cloud, Console and PC) – December 5th

World War Z: Aftermath (Cloud, Console and PC) – December 5th

Goat Simulator 3 (Cloud, PC e Xbox Series X|S) – 7 dicembre

Against the Storm (PC) – December 8

Tin Hearts (Cloud, Console and PC) – December 12th

Far Cry 6 (Cloud, Console and PC) – December 13th

