The new call for Applications dedicated to young companies and promoted by the incubator of the CDP National Network has been opened

The commitment of Fastweb to promote innovation in the field of sport and quality wellness and for the second year the company is a Corporate Partner of WeSportUpthe acceleration path for national and international startups promoted by CDP Venture Capital together with Sport and Health, Startupbootcamp, Wylab and various partner companies, created with the aim of supporting the growth in Italy of innovative companies in the markets with the greatest potential.

After helping to identify and support the most innovative companies selected during the first acceleration cycle, in which around 600 companies from 32 different countries took part, Fastweb now renews its support for the second edition of the program to continue generating innovation through digital and accompany the growth and business sustainability of new entrepreneurial realities on the basis of its “You are the Future” strategy.

In fact, the first edition of the program made it possible to accelerate 9 young innovative companies in the sport and health sector, favoring the creation of 6 PoCs (Proofs of concept) with the support of the Corporate Partners during the acceleration phase, generating over 120 meetings with potential investors.

All interested startups can now join the new WeSportUp open call to apply for the second edition of the program which will culminate in mid-June with the Selection Day.

The selected startups will take part in a 14-week acceleration course that includes one-to-one support and coaching, business training workshops and support activities for startup business development with work sessions alongside Corporate Partner companies .

Fastweb, making use of the experience of its managers, will support startups in dedicated Mentorship and Coaching sessions with the aim of helping to generate innovative business solutions based on the principles of sustainability, inclusion and frictionless experience, as well as promoting the creation of services and products capable of integrating elements of artificial intelligence and guaranteeing the highest cybersecurity standards.

Startups interested in taking part in WeSportUp’s selection will be able to submit their application until 24 May using the dedicated website www.wesportup.it