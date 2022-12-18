Pope Francis has approved the new decree of the Congregation for the Canonization of the Holy See, which includes the recognition of the holiness of the Chinese apostle and Jesuit Father Matteo Ricci.

(Vatican News Network) Pope Francis agrees to declare the Jesuit Father Matteo Ricci Venerable. On December 17, when the Pope met Cardinal Marcello Semeraro, Prefect of the Congregation for Canonization, he approved the decree of the Congregation announcing 10 new beatified and 14 venerables. Father Matteo Ricci’s heroic virtues were recognized and included among the honorable ones.

Father Matteo Ricci was a Jesuit who performed apostolic work in China from the end of the 16th century to the beginning of the 17th century. He is known as one of the greatest missionaries of the church and is still highly respected in Asia. Compared with words, Father Matteo Ricci spreads faith with the holiness of life and love for all people. Pope Francis mentioned Father Matteo Ricci many times and said, “His greatness lies not only in what he did and what he wrote, but also in that he was a man who met, a man who met culture, a man who transcended A man as a stranger; he becomes a citizen of the world“.

The Pope also said that Fr Matteo Ricci “was one of the first people who built a bridge of friendship between China and the West, implementing a model of the localization of the Christian message in the Chinese environment. This model still works today” .

