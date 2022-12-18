69-year-old Zhao Yazhi appeared in a red off-the-shoulder dress and attracted netizens to marvel: she is a goddess of immortality

Recently, the 4th Hainan Island International Film Festival opened, and many stars attended the red carpet event. Among them, the 69-year-old Zhao Yazhi attended the event in a red off-the-shoulder dress, in excellent condition.

On the red carpet, Zhao Yazhi’s makeup is exquisite, and her figure is still slender. It’s hard to imagine that she will enter her seventies in one year.

Zhao Yazhi is a Chinese film and television actress born in 1953. In 1973, she won the fourth place in the first “Miss Hong Kong” beauty pageant, and officially entered the showbiz in 1975. In 1978, she played Zhou Zhiruo in the ancient costume martial arts drama “Yi Tian Tu Long Ji”.

In 1980, with the broadcast of the Republic of China drama “Shanghai Bund”, she became one of the “Four Great Actresses in Wireless”. In 1992, he won widespread attention by virtue of the costume myth drama “Legend of the New White Snake”.