World

Fear on board, the ferry ends up on the quay in Ustica

by admin
Fear on board, the ferry ends up on the quay in Ustica

by gds.it – ​​2 hours ago

The Sibilla ferry that connects Palermo to Ustica ended up against the quay during docking operations at the port of the Tyrrhenian island. The impact caused some damage to the hull. The Port Authority intervened. Yes…

