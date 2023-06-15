FEDERAUTO TRUCKS Vice-President Artusi: “Time is too short for the intelligent tachograph” – News

Massimo Artusi, vice president of Federauto with responsibility for Trucks & Vans, spoke in reference to the imminent deadline imposed by the EU Commission regarding the adoption of the intelligent chronotachograph.

«The deadline of next August 21 set by the Implementing Regulation (EU) 2021/1228 for the obligation to use the so-called intelligent tachograph is objectively incompatible with the times necessary for the approval, for the issue and for the assembly of the equipment on commercial vehicles, due to problems with the availability of the final software products and related type-approval procedures,” he explained.

“In other words”, Artusi then specified, “dealers throughout Europe – for reasons beyond their control and that of the manufacturers – will not be able to deliver a new commercial vehicle compliant with the regulations to operators and customers by that date”. Artusi underlined that “this is yet another obstacle – this time of a purely bureaucratic nature – which ends up slowing down the renewal process of the Union’s vehicle fleet, on which all the players in the supply chain are engaged with significant investments to achieve technological upgrading of the park, the environmental sustainability of logistics and road safety”.

«And yet», concluded the vice president of Federauto, «to overcome the problem – which is not resolved by the time passages allowed by the recently promulgated Implementing Regulation (EU 2023/980) – it would be enough for the European Commission to grant an extension of a few months and that, therefore, with the necessary sense of responsibility and the evident urgency that such a critical situation requires, national interlocutors and formal procedures were quickly clarified for making this request for referral to the competent Community authorities”.