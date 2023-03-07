Home World Fedez returns to Instagram: “I took the wrong psychotropic drugs”. Here’s what happened
MILAN. «I have to start from a little back, from when I was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer». So Fedez breaks the much talked about social isolation of the last few weeks and with a series of stories on her Instagram profile she tells what’s wrong. And no, it’s not the story of her with her wife Chiara Ferragni.

“Privileged as I am, it was a very traumatic event and it is only today I realize that I have not taken care of my mental health. I relied on psychiatric drugs, which I changed over time, to the point of using one that was really wrong for me”.

The negative effects
«Since January I have been prescribed a very strong antidepressant which has “changed” me. Due to side effects I had to stop abruptly, without downshifting. Anyone who is somewhat familiar with these medicines knows that usually it is not done ». And then he describes what happened next: cognitive fog, leg twitching. Headache, dizziness, nausea. “Now I’m not one hundred percent, but it’s better – he continues -. Now I want to focus on my mental health and my family.”

And then he is moved, speaking of Chiara Ferragni. “She has always stood by Me and I’m sorry you had to hear all of them and suffered a storm of media shit.”

Finally, the conclusion: «If I can give you some advice, if something traumatic happens to you, take care of your mental health and your wounds. This is the summary of two months of shit, and I thank my wife again who has looked after the whole family in these two months, including me».

