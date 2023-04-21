Festival du Livre de Paris 2023, Italy guest of honour. Minister Sangiuliano: “Great recognition”

The Festival du Livre de Paris has raised the curtain and will be staged in the French capital until April 23rd. Guest of honor this year is Italy with its talented authors. “There is great attention and great recognition for Italy” explains the Minister of Culture Gennaro Sangiuliano in connection with Tg1 from the Book Fair. “We are working to offer the world a new Italian image of culture”.

“This – he added in connection with Tg1 – is a small piece, in the next few weeks there will be an exhibition of Capodimonte’s works at the Louvre, then we will be at the Buchmesse in Frankfurt. I have brought here very great writings, there is an awareness of the importance of Italy on the world stage”.