Taking part in the Festival dell’Oriente which was held in Turin on the weekend of 25-26 March, at the Lingotto Fiere Oval, one is greeted by sounds, scents and colors which immediately immerse the visitor in a magical world made of dances, songs and unique and mysterious folk attractions.

The event is characterized by the market exhibition in which it is possible to find from Tibetan bells to semi-precious stones, from body care products to jewels of different shapes, clothing, spices, tea, statues, bonsai…. all this accompanied by interrupted performances on the two stages, in which it is possible to watch the fan dance and the drum dance from South Korea, the Boolywood dances and the Bhangra dance from India, the tea ceremony, the show of taiko drums, guttural chants from Mongolia, lion dances from Southern China…

A festival that involves the visitor who will be able to see a large area dedicated to Japan, where you can watch the making of the mochi, or that of wooden spinning tops, admire the typical Japanese “Kokeshi” dolls, enjoy the typical clothes: from kimonos , to samurai armor, to school uniforms.

The tea tasting by Tescanner was very interesting, in which it was explained how much water to use based on the quantity of tea, at what temperatures to immerse the leaves as well as many other aging information, the difference between black and green tea.

The fair is also an opportunity to taste typical foods: from the Tibetan one with a dish made up of basmati rice, chicken curry, vegetables and momo (Tibetan dumplings), from Thailand the Stey Kai (yellow curry chicken skewers and turmeric) , Masaman Kai (chicken breast with coconut milk, potatoes, yellow curry and rice), or you can stop at the Vietnamese one with shaomai or Vietnamese rolls, or enjoy the Japanese ones: yakisoba, tokoyaki (battered meatballs stuffed with octopus), Ramen oi Buta don (white rice with strips of pork and onion), India Tandoor chicken (chicken marinated in yoghurt and spices cooked in the oven).

A fair that presents shows within shows such as the creation of the Tibetan mandala, the dressing of traditional Indonesian clothes, the practice of Japanese writing and painting, workshops on Thai cuisine, the tasting of Chinese wines….

The Festival is an unmissable opportunity to immerse yourself in a unique and almost dreamlike atmosphere, where you can get to know very particular but fascinating traditions and cultures. To next year.