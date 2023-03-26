Listen to the audio version of the article

The second Ioniq pushes Hyundai, now the world‘s third largest automotive group, into the territory of electric sedans. Thus, the Ioniq 6 attacks the sector where Tesla is so far, with Model 3 as the master, although increasingly undermined by other brands. Among these, those offering models directly in competition with the Ioniq 6 include BMW with the i4 range and Kia’s “cousins” with the Ev6.

4.85 meters long, 1.88 meters wide, 1.49 meters high and with a wheelbase of 2.95 meters, the Ioniq 6 fits into this panorama with a very aerodynamic and original line with single-engine rear-wheel drive versions 53 .3 kWh Rwd with 151 horsepower and 77.4 kWh Rwd with 229 horsepower, as well as with the twin-engine 77.4 kWh Awd all-wheel drive with 325 horsepower. The Ioniq 6 is on sale in the Progess, Innovation and Evolution trim levels at prices ranging from 48,000 to 62,000 euros. All Ioniq 6s are based on the E-Gmp modular platform developed by the Hyundai-Kia group for electric models, use an 800V electrical network that allows the battery to be recharged from 350 columns and also offer Plug & Charge modes, which allow to connect and recharge the car without using an app or a card using the Charge myHyundai account, and Vehicle to Load with which power can be supplied to external devices. Autonomies in the mixed cycle range from 429 kilometers for the less powerful version up to the promised 614 kilometers for the one at the center of the offer, while the more powerful variant promises a range of 519 kilometres.

The four-wheel drive Ioniq 6 reaches 185 per hour, compared with an average consumption of 16.9 kWh/100km. At the end of our 130 km test on a very varied route we recorded 18.7 kWh/100 km by exploiting all the car configurations, the three levels of energy recovery in slowdowns with which one-pedal mode is also reached and taking advantage the three traction system settings. You can choose between permanent integral, automatic integral or exclude the front one, together with the engine that activates it. The powertrain with 325 horsepower and 605 Nm of torque contrasts well with the mass exceeding 2,100 kg and gives the car a rather breezy temperament, but without arousing strong emotions. In any case, this Ioniq 6 always offers instinctive driveability, reliable dynamism even when cornering even though it is not very agile, very good comfort that is only affected by the bumps faced at low speed with the 20″ rims.

The passenger compartment offers plenty of space for five people, while the modern style of the furnishings is enhanced by the digitization that places the displays of the optional cameras on the ends of the dashboard that replace the exterior mirrors (but you have to get used to it because instinctively you tend to look for the mirrors outside the windows) and from the 12.3” displays of the configurable instrumentation and infotainment. Ergonomics is not at the top because many switches are scattered on the dashboard and central console, while the presentation of the environment is based on components made with green materials that are not pleasant to the touch and to the eye, which impact on the care of the assemblies.