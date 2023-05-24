Home » FIFA president Infantino expresses condolences to victims of football stampede in El Salvador and their families – Xinhua English.news.cn
FIFA president Infantino expresses condolences to victims of football stampede in El Salvador and their families

Xinhua News Agency, Geneva, May 21 (Reporter Shan Lei) FIFA President Gianni Infantino expressed his condolences to the victims and their families in the stampede of football match spectators in El Salvador on the 21st. The FIFA headquarters in Zurich flew at half-mast to express condolences.

On the evening of the 20th, in the quarter-finals of a national football match held at the Cuscatlán Stadium in San Salvador, the capital of El Salvador, many fans who were unable to enter the stadium due to buying fake tickets tried to force their way into the stadium, during which a stampede occurred. cause casualties.

Infantino said: “I express my deepest condolences to the victims, their families, relatives and friends in this incident. Members of the football family all over the world pray for them. We stand with the people of El Salvador and we will go through this together.” Get over it.”

