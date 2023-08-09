FILAB 2023: three reasons to join the Beninese culture festival! ~ Boost children’s literature in Africa

FILAB poster/ Photo credit FILAB

This is soon the first edition of the FILAB (International Festival of Literature and Assimilated Arts* of Benin) whose theme will be: The book, a weapon for social balance and the awareness of young people. Indeed, from August 10 to 12the « Latin Quarter d’Afrique will host a festival of international stature, with a promising programme. It will run in Cotonou at the level of the Benin Excellence library. As you can see from the illustration image, many activities will take place during this event. How to remain unmoved in the face of such an invitation? How not to be there? Here are three reasons for you to respond massively “present” to this meeting of divergent cultures.

This is the first edition of FILAB

Who wouldn’t want to go down in history? The first edition of an event always has a special flavor. For example, in 1930, for the very first edition of the world cup in uruguay, one of the anecdotes was that one of the scorers in the final was one-armed! And that was just the beginning of a great sporting story full of anecdotes…. In the same way, the very first edition of FILAB in Benin reaches out to us today. By participating, the various actors who are actively involved this year could become references, resource persons for the next editions, depending on their degree of involvement. Consequently, it will be possible, during the second edition, to speak with mastery of the great moments and especially of the exceptional guests of the first edition.

Distinguished guests

FILAB guest 2023 / Photo credit FILAB

To concoct a delicious moyo, a sauce originally from Benin, requires special ingredients. And for a festival to remain engraved in the memories, you need high-profile guests. In this wake, we can say that the organizing committee has gone all out! By way of illustration, Christian Angoue, author (and co-author) of several books on academic success and motivation, will visit the Latin Quarter of Africa. In fact, more than 40 special guests from more than 20 countries will be present, with profiles as rich as they are diverse, all to breathe the festival air in a friendly atmosphere. These are well-known literary, political and cultural personalities in their fields of competence. Unfortunately, we cannot present them all here, you will have to be there to meet them. Lovers of discovery will not be disappointed!

Discovering Beninese culture

When you arrive in a new country, there are always great discoveries. The FILAB will allow guests and all those who come from afar, to become one with Beninese culture, to breathe another part of Africa: Benin will be in the spotlight. Clearly, the festival represents a real opportunity to touch this country and its rich cultural heritage. By way of illustration, you will have to taste typical dishes such as yam accompanied by meat. It will surely be delicious! In addition, we recognize among the Beninese, a certain kindness and a real joie de vivre. It is a joy that will certainly accompany the actors of the Festival.

All in all, the FILAB will be an unprecedented opportunity to discover and rediscover Benin as well as all of West Africa. A special opportunity to learn through the literary, political and cultural actors who will be there. Tick ​​tock tick tock tick tock…

* “Assimilated” : in reference to arts other than literature, which will also have their place in this festival.

