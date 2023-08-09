Lower blood pressure with sport: which exercises are particularly suitable – health

Word has gotten around that regular exercise is healthy. Physical activity can reduce or at least stabilize the weight, fatty tissue is broken down and muscles are built up. In addition, exercise prevents diabetic metabolism, gout and even some cancers. The preventive effect that sport has on cardiovascular diseases is particularly pronounced. Anyone who gets hot several times a week keeps their blood vessels elastic, so that fewer deposits form there and the veins do not calcify as quickly. Because the arteries remain soft and flexible in this way, heart attacks and strokes are less likely to occur – and resting blood pressure also drops in those who exercise several times a week.

