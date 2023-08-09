LAFC Dominates Real Salt Lake and Advances to Quarterfinals of Leagues Cup

LAFC thrashes Real Salt Lake and advances in Leagues Cup

LOS ANGELES — The defending MLS champions, LAFC, have easily advanced to the quarterfinals of the Leagues Cup after a convincing victory over Real Salt Lake. The team will now face Rayados de Monterrey, the only remaining Mexican team in the competition, in a highly anticipated match at the Rose Bowl stadium.

Due to a previously scheduled concert at their home arena, BMO Stadium, LAFC will host the quarterfinal match at the historic Rose Bowl. Despite the challenges of the large stadium, limited parking, and potential heat, LAFC manager Steve Cherundolo remains optimistic and is hoping for a great turnout from the team’s loyal fanbase.

Cherundolo acknowledges the strength of their upcoming opponent, saying, “Monterrey is a great team, without weaknesses.” However, LAFC is confident in their abilities and eager to face the challenge.

In their recent victory against Real Salt Lake, LAFC displayed their dominance, winning the match 4-0. Despite missing their captain, Carlos Vela, who was sidelined due to a muscle injury, LAFC’s Denis Bouanga stepped up and played a crucial role in the win. Bouanga scored twice and provided an assist, while Nate Ordaz and new signing Filip Krastev also contributed goals.

Cherundolo expressed his satisfaction with Bouanga’s performance, noting his goal-scoring form and positive attitude. Bouanga has been exceptional in the Leagues Cup, already accumulating five goals and two assists in just two games.

Meanwhile, Rayados de Monterrey has also shown their strength by eliminating their rival, Tigres, in the previous round. The team will now travel to Los Angeles to face LAFC in what promises to be an exciting matchup.

The quarterfinal clash between LAFC and Rayados de Monterrey is set to take place this Friday at the Rose Bowl. Fans can expect an intense battle between two talented teams as they vie for a spot in the semifinals of the Leagues Cup.

