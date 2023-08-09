Boil, sink and score a quick goal. Horý et al. they have a plan to conquer the Maltese defenses

The patient expects to conquer the rock-solid defense again. Similarly, as was the case in Teplice, at home with Hrad Králové or in both duels with Kosovo’s Drita.

“We will try to find the recipe. It will definitely be centers from the depth of the field and penetrating passes. We will want to make Gzira run, turn the game and get into the box to flood them,” the 28-year-old forward is clear.

If the Maltese team was tactically inspired by the aforementioned Drita, they will not only build a solid defense, but the players will also use every moment and every fight to bide their time. This will definitely blunt the potential pressure of Victoria.

Pilsen as favorites in the match with Gzira, post from the PřímákVideo program: Sport.cz

“It will be important that the game breaks down a little. Then we can seal them in defense and score a quick goal. He would kick everyone, not only the player, but also the team and the spectators in the stadium will get caught,” adds Chorý.

Physical condition will certainly play a role. The Victorians are in a busy schedule, playing European cups during the week in addition to the weekend domestic league. Last week they completed a trip to Kosovo, next week they travel to Malta for the return leg.

PLZNA AND SLAVIA MATCHES ON O2 TV SCREENS O2 TV Sport and O2 TV Fotbal broadcast both Thursday’s duels of the Czech representatives in live broadcasts. The studio of moderator David Sobišek and experts Jakub Podané with Mark Suchý starts at 6:15 p.m. Reporter Denisa Doležalová will bring current information directly from Eden, and Tereza Kubíčková will report from Pilsen. The Slavia-SK Dnipro-1 match will be conducted by a commentary duo consisting of Radek Šilhan and Václav Pilný, the Pilsen-Gzira duel will be commented by Tomáš Radotínský and David Nyč.

“It’s not easy,” Chorý admits. However, he adds in one breath that it was expected. “Everyone wants to play in the cups. It’s certainly better than just training. Except for aches and pains that cannot be cured quickly, I’m doing well as far as possible We want to give maximum performance and advance,” assures Chorý.

While Plzeň defeated the already mentioned Drita in the 2nd preliminary round after a great fight and thanks to Erik Jirka’s converted penalty in the setup of the second match, Gzira has already completed two preliminary rounds.

First, it advanced after the results of 2:2 and 1:1 only after the penalty drama with the Northern Irish team Glentoran, then eliminated the Luxembourgish team Dudelange (2:0, 1:2). The winner of the two matches will then face the better of the pair Tobol Kostanaj – Derry City in the Conference League play-off.

