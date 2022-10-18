Original title: 2023 AFC Asian Cup will be held in Qatar

Xinhua News Agency, Kuala Lumpur, October 17 (Reporters Wang Yi, Mao Pengfei) The AFC held an executive committee meeting in Kuala Lumpur on the 17th and voted to decide that Qatar will be the host of the 2023 Asian Cup. This is the third time Qatar has hosted the event after 1988 and 2011.

AFC President Salman congratulated the Qatar Football Association and thanked the Indonesian Football Association and the Korean Football Association for their bid to host the 2023 Asian Cup.

In the 2019 UAE Asian Cup final, Qatar defeated Japan to win the championship, so Qatar will participate in the 2023 Asian Cup as the defending champion and host.

The executive committee also decided to make India and Saudi Arabia the final candidates for the 2027 Asian Cup. The event will be held at the AFC Congress in February 2023.

The Asian Cup is the highest-level and most influential football competition in Asia hosted by the AFC. It has been held every four years since 1956.