Physique and energy under the basket: welcome Luca Colombo

In perfect line with the philosophy of being a stage for young people. Oleggio Magic Basket announces that the starting center of the Sharks for the 2023/2024 season is Luca Colombo, new 203 cm Shark born in 2003, last year in the B national team in Desio.

Born in Milan on 15 December, in Sesto San Giovanni, Luca wore the Posal Sesto shirt from mini-basketball to 17, and then married, until last season, at Aurora Desio, where he works with coach Paolo Gandini. The new Shark is enrolled in the Faculty of Motor Sciences at the Cattolica.

Daniele Biganzoli: “Luca represents, like other Sharks announced before, a big bet and we particularly care about it, as demonstrated by the fact that he will be our starting number five. Paolo Gandini spoke highly of him, he is a player with great potential and room for improvement and capable of doing a great job in front of the basket. It will be nice to see him in action“.

His first words in red and white: “I am very happy with this opportunity which allows me to stay close to Milan and to continue my studies better. I really liked the project and the teammates announced so far and then the fact of already knowing the coach represents an added value for me“.

