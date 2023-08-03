Home » first summer break! Scattered rain and thunderstorms between Friday and Saturday.
first summer break! Scattered rain and thunderstorms between Friday and Saturday.

first summer break! Scattered rain and thunderstorms between Friday and Saturday.

The long and intense heat wave that accompanied us for over 15 days in July is now behind us. In fact, over the last few hours we have experienced summer days more suited to the period, with clear skies and moderate heat without having the excesses of the previous days. Today’s day…

