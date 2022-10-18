Home Technology Countdown to 1 day… PS4, PS5 come over!Watch Apple TV+ for free for half a year and teach you to be careful about this eyebrow | Community platform | Digital
So fans take note! Sony has cooperated with Apple, and there is only one day left for the “free subscription” of Apple TV+ on the host PlayStation, that is, until October 19th, after redeeming the discount on PS4 and PS5, you can watch Apple TV+ for free for up to 6 months related content. However, some netizens said that they should also pay attention to this trouble “1 key”, otherwise it may cost more money.

A netizen said in the PlayStation version of PTT that the PS4 and PS5 free subscription to Apple TV offers a one-day countdown to October 19, and the conditions for receiving it are not trivial. Enter credit card account number”, and new Apple TV+ subscribers are eligible for free subscriptions. “United News Network” also teaches you the steps to receive discounts on PS4 and PS5 as follows:

★PS4 version

1. Find the “Apple TV” app in the video section of the PS4 console. 2. Download and open the Apple TV App, and follow the instructions on the screen. 3. Log in to your Apple ID; if you do not have an Apple ID, you need to create an Apple ID first. 4. Enjoy the extended trial period of Apple TV+ for free.

★PS5 version

1. Search for the “Apple TV” App in the search bar of the PS5 console, or search under “All Apps” on the media homepage. 2. Download and open the Apple TV App, and follow the instructions on the screen. 3. Log in to your Apple ID; if you do not have an Apple ID, you need to create an Apple ID first. 4. Enjoy the extended trial period of Apple TV+ for free.

Netizens also mentioned the most important point,“Remember to turn off the automatic extension subscription”, otherwise the contract will be automatically renewed when the time is up. In addition, some netizens shared that it is difficult to cancel the Apple TV+ subscription on the PS4 and PS5 consoles. It is recommended to have an iPhone, directly on the mobile phone or Apple TV+ official website It is most convenient to unsubscribe.“United News Network” also helps you to do a good job of canceling the setting of iPhone or other methods. The steps are as follows:

★Unsubscribe from Apple TV+ on iPhone

Settings → Click on the top photo/name → Subscription items → Unsubscribe from Apple TV.

For iPhone users with iOS systems, it is more convenient to cancel the Apple TV+ subscription. You can go to “Subscription Items” to make relevant settings. (Retrieved from Apple’s official website)

★PS4, PS5 cancel Apple TV+ subscription

Click on the “Apple TV” App of PS5 → enter the gear settings, click on the account → Manage Subscription → “Cancel Subscription” to complete.

★Cancel Apple TV+ subscription directly on the official website

1. Click on the official website: https://tv.apple.com/tw. 2. After logging in with your Apple ID, select the account image at the top of the page. 3. Settings → Subscription Items → Management → Select “Cancel Subscription” to complete.

