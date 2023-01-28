Home Technology 4K60fps live streaming with 8 Mbps network speed!! Discoard will launch live streaming that supports AV1 4K 60 FPS
4K60fps live streaming with 8 Mbps network speed!! Discoard will launch live streaming that supports AV1 4K 60 FPS

The new generation graphics cards of AMD and NVIDIA are equipped with AV1 codecs, but they can only be used for watching videos or recording videos. Until now, no platform has officially opened the use of AV1 for live streaming.

And just now the free Internet instant calling software Discord has become the first platform to open AV1 live streaming.according to Twitter user Gerardo Delgado Said: “Discord is expected to launch an update file, this update will support AV1 live streaming using GeForce RTX 40 series GPUs, and will be slowly rolled out and open to all users starting this week. If you use AV1 video encoding format, it is possible to transmit nitro live images up to 4K 60fps at a speed of 8 Mbps.”

Later Gerardo Delgado also added that as long as NVIDIA RTX 30 and 40 series, AMD 6000 and 7000 series graphics cards, and any processors in 2020 or later will have AV1 decoders available. In addition, because Discord uses P2P streaming technology, it will check whether the people in the live channel can watch AV1, and if so, it will use the AV1 encoding format. However, if someone joins but the display card does not have an AV1 codec and cannot decode and watch, Discord will automatically switch to the H.264 encoding format. This is to ensure that everyone can see the live broadcast.

