filip krajinović ends his career | Sports

Filip Krajinović lost to Francis Tiafoe at Roland Garros.

Filip Krajinović was eliminated from Roland Garros in the first round of the competition. Francis Tiafoe was too strong for him – 6:3, 6:4, 6:2. The match started with a knockout, when the American hit him in the head with a ball, and ended in defeat. The Serbian player failed to put up a stronger resistance, and after the match he mentioned possible retirement.

First of all, he looked back on that moment from the beginning of the match.

“I mean, I got hit in the throat right at the beginning. It bothered me a little bit about breathing. However, that’s not the reason why I lost,” Filip began his conversation with the Serbian media.

He won his last match in the main draw of the ATP tournament back in February.

“It’s an easily bad series in my career that has no end and it’s just hard for me to get all this down. All kinds of things go through my head and thoughts. Soon I will announce some news about my career, it may be unexpected, but soon everyone will know what will happen. A sequel needs even more work, motivation, a team of people, all sorts of things. I’ve been lost in all this for a long time, I’m very unhappy on the field. I repeat again, it’s getting harder and harder to win, my game, which was aggressive, disappeared. It’s not me anymore on the field and everything is starting to bother me a lot.”

One got the impression that he was considering retirement.

“Everything comes to my mind. I was thinking about taking a break, however, age does not allow it. I am 31 years old. Any longer break would be harder and harder to get back as I lose rank. I would have to play weaker tournaments, and I don’t see myself in that. I think from this context you all understood what I am going to post soonKrajinović concluded.

