filip radaković in the fighter | Sport

Filip Radaković became a new member of the Banja Luka club.

Source: MN PRESS

KK Borac Banja Luka is preparing for the fourth consecutive season in the ABA 2 league, but also for the appearance in the BiH Championship, where they reached the playoff final last season.

He remains in the coaching position Montenegrin Zoran Kašćelan, the first reinforcements were presented a few days agoand this Saturday Filip Radaković (2004) became a new member of the Banja Luka club.

In the red-blue camp, Radaković, who covers the wing position, comes from Crvena zvezda, in whose junior team he played in the final of the U19 ABA League last season. He averaged six points and three rebounds per game in the youth regional competition.

Also, in parallel, he defended the colors of Zemun Mladosta in KLS, and in this club’s jersey, he averaged 3.3 points, 1.8 rebounds and 0.8 assists.

Radaković, by the way, played at the World Championship in Hungary with the junior national team of Serbia this summer. He appeared in five matches at this competition for the “eagles”, and his best performance was recorded in the duel with Japan, in the play-off for placing from fifth to eighth place.

In that skirmish, In 32 minutes on the court, Radaković scored 20 points, with five rebounds and four assists.

As for departures from the club, Jan Rebec is a new member of Krka, Martin Džeron has returned to Mexico, Aleksandar Langović will play for Polish Spujna Stargrad, Stefan Lakić has become a member of Metalac from Valjevo, Dušan Tanasković has agreed to cooperate with MZT, while Siniša Šorak will be a member of Spurs next season.

