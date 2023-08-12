Home » UnipolSai: consolidated net profit up to €431m in the first half of 2023, direct funding +12.6%
UnipolSai: consolidated net profit up to €431m in the first half of 2023, direct funding +12.6%

UnipolSai: consolidated net profit up to €431m in the first half of 2023, direct funding +12.6%

The UnipolSai Group announced that it ended the first half of 2023 with a consolidated net profit of €431m, up 2.0% on the result of €422m for the same period of the previous year “reported with previous accounting principles”.

The figure for the first half of 2022 – specified UnipolSai in the note with which it disclosed the accounts – restated for comparative purposes in application of the new standards, is equal to €176m.

The group’s financial statements highlighted that, “in the first six months of 2023, direct insurance premiums, gross of reinsurance cessions, amounted to 7.470 billion euro, up by 12.6% compared to the 6.632 billion euro euros recorded as at 30 June 2022”.

Positive trend in all UnipolSai ecosystems:

Mobility: 2.2 billion euros (+1.6%) Welfare: 0.9 billion euros (+9.6%) Property: 1.2 billion euros (+5.1%)

UnipolSai’s Combined ratio stood at 97.1%, while the individual Solvency ratio was 315% (288% at the end of 2022).

The consolidated solvency ratio based on economic capital is 301% (274% as at 31 December 2022)

