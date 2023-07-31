Filip Živojinović was in a relationship with Maja Mandžuk | Entertainment

Before falling in love with Aleksandra Prijović, Filip Živojinović was in a relationship with local actress Maja Mandžuk.

Filip Živojinović For several years now, he has been in a harmonious marriage with the singer Aleksandra Prijović, with whom he had a son, Aleksandar.

The emotional life of the handsome Živojinović has always intrigued the public, and it is no different when it comes to his brothers. Nevertheless, the public still remembers Boba’s son’s relationship with Serbian actress Maja Mandžuk. Everyone was talking about their relationship, and the public adored them. The love didn’t last, and after the breakup everyone went their separate ways.

The beautiful Maja Mandžuka, known for her role as Kate from the movie “Lightning”, has been living and working in America for years, and every time she returns to the capital, she evokes memories of some old memories as well as the friendships she made and which still last. This is what Maja looks like today:



