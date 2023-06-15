Final ABA straight Freebet Admiralbet | Sport

Install the new AdmiralBet application, register and receive a gift of 50 KM – NO DEPOSIT!

Source: PROMO/Admiralbet BiH

The final series AdmiralBet ABA Draw brings us the clash of the “eternal”. It is played on three won games, and Partizan has an advantage, because at the opening of the series, it defeated the red and whites with a score of 88:80.

Surely Željko Obradović was satisfied with his team’s performance, but still the second half showed some shortcomings and a chance for Duško Ivanović’s team.

Sports betting AdmiralBet offers you the best chance today. Play the ticket today, because PETORKA INVESTS 20% FREEBET ON EVERY TICKET!

Namely, regardless of whether your ticket is losing or winning, just by playing the ticket, you get 20% Freebet on each ticket.

In the previous game, Zack Leday (24 points) and Kevin Panter (19 points) were the most effective from the ranks of the black and white, while on the other hand, Campazzo led the team with 15 points and 10 assists.

Will Partizan’s psychological advantage decide today, or will the red and whites go for a break?

In any case, an ideal opportunity for typing, because 20% PROFIT IS GUARANTEED as soon as you play the ticket.

Of course, it is necessary to have a registered account on admiralbet.ba, and if you haven’t done so yet, take the opportunity and grab WELCOME BONUS OF 50 KM – NO DEPOSIT.

Sign up and find out why AdmiralBet – more than a game!

*quotas are subject to change, but only AdmiralBet offers the highest odds at all times.