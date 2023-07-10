Finauto International Begins Selling Chinese-Made Electric Cars in Cuba’s Growing Private Sector

Finauto International, the official distributor of Kia Motors in Cuba, has introduced Chinese-made electric cars to the Cuban private sector. The vehicles, under the brand Jin Ma J2-P, are available in three models: touring car, refrigerated cargo, and open cargo. The cars are priced between 9,000 to 12,000 euros, and will be showcased at the II Local Development Fair at EXPOCUBA from July 11 to 16.

Luis Carlos Góngora Domínguez, the vice president of the Administration Council of Havana, announced the availability of these cars on his Facebook page. Finauto Ltd., a company based in Liechtenstein, is promoting the purchase of electric vehicles in Cuba, highlighting their sustainability and ecological benefits, as well as their potential to reduce dependence on imported oil and improve people’s quality of life.

The prices of the models range from 8,900 to 11,950 euros, and they have a range of 100 to 200 kilometers. These electric cars can reach a maximum speed of 57 km/h and can carry a weight of up to 550 kilograms. Finauto believes that investing in electric vehicles is crucial for the future of Cuba, emphasizing the potential for innovation and job creation in the country.

It is noteworthy that the partnership between government officials and foreign companies participating in the local fair highlights Cuba’s shift towards business and state capitalism. The annual salary of most Cuban citizens is lower than the price of these electric cars, suggesting that they may primarily cater to a privileged segment of society.

Finauto Ltd., which has been operating in Cuba since 1997, is among the entities associated with the Island’s Chamber of Commerce. The company’s headquarters is located in Havana.

In a separate development, it was recently revealed that negotiations between Russian car manufacturers and the Cuban regime are underway for the sale of cars in Cuba. The Russian ambassador to Cuba, Viktor Koronelli, confirmed Russian companies’ interest in supplying vehicles to Cuba and discussed ongoing negotiations for such deliveries.

The introduction of Chinese-made electric cars and the potential sale of Russian cars indicate a growing interest in Cuba’s automotive market. It also reflects the strengthening of economic ties between the Cuban government and its allies in order to address the country’s transportation needs.

