Home » Finauto International Begins Selling Chinese-Made Electric Cars in Cuba’s Growing Private Sector
World

Finauto International Begins Selling Chinese-Made Electric Cars in Cuba’s Growing Private Sector

by admin
Finauto International Begins Selling Chinese-Made Electric Cars in Cuba’s Growing Private Sector

Finauto International, the official distributor of Kia Motors in Cuba, has introduced Chinese-made electric cars to the Cuban private sector. The vehicles, under the brand Jin Ma J2-P, are available in three models: touring car, refrigerated cargo, and open cargo. The cars are priced between 9,000 to 12,000 euros, and will be showcased at the II Local Development Fair at EXPOCUBA from July 11 to 16.

Luis Carlos Góngora Domínguez, the vice president of the Administration Council of Havana, announced the availability of these cars on his Facebook page. Finauto Ltd., a company based in Liechtenstein, is promoting the purchase of electric vehicles in Cuba, highlighting their sustainability and ecological benefits, as well as their potential to reduce dependence on imported oil and improve people’s quality of life.

The prices of the models range from 8,900 to 11,950 euros, and they have a range of 100 to 200 kilometers. These electric cars can reach a maximum speed of 57 km/h and can carry a weight of up to 550 kilograms. Finauto believes that investing in electric vehicles is crucial for the future of Cuba, emphasizing the potential for innovation and job creation in the country.

It is noteworthy that the partnership between government officials and foreign companies participating in the local fair highlights Cuba’s shift towards business and state capitalism. The annual salary of most Cuban citizens is lower than the price of these electric cars, suggesting that they may primarily cater to a privileged segment of society.

Finauto Ltd., which has been operating in Cuba since 1997, is among the entities associated with the Island’s Chamber of Commerce. The company’s headquarters is located in Havana.

See also  Zrinjski against in the Champions League qualifiers | Sport

In a separate development, it was recently revealed that negotiations between Russian car manufacturers and the Cuban regime are underway for the sale of cars in Cuba. The Russian ambassador to Cuba, Viktor Koronelli, confirmed Russian companies’ interest in supplying vehicles to Cuba and discussed ongoing negotiations for such deliveries.

The introduction of Chinese-made electric cars and the potential sale of Russian cars indicate a growing interest in Cuba’s automotive market. It also reflects the strengthening of economic ties between the Cuban government and its allies in order to address the country’s transportation needs.

You may also like

Middle East, Hezbollah tents on the border with...

Boss Paja’s wife | Fun

Đoković smiling before the match with hurkač |...

F1 British GP 2023: Terruzzi’s report cards

today’s horoscope, Monday 10 July

The Balkan drug clan was broken Info

Daily horoscope for July 10, 2023 | Magazine...

Rising Temperatures Around the World Signal Potential Record-Breaking...

Average exchange rate of the euro July 10,...

Berlusconi, surprise on the maxi-bequests to Fascina and...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy