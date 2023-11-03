Home » Is this Russia connection costing the German state billions?
Business

Is this Russia connection costing the German state billions?

by admin
Is this Russia connection costing the German state billions?

“The management must examine and, if necessary, implement all measures that contribute to reducing the damage to the company, its workforce and stakeholders,” said Wintershall when asked by WirtschaftsWoche. This also includes the use of guarantees, insurance and possible legal remedies. A company spokesman said that insurance premiums running into the millions have been paid for the federal government’s investment guarantees for many years. These would cover risks such as nationalization, war and expropriation.

See also  Haitong Strategy: The market amplitude will increase next year, and the annual yield is expected to be lowered

You may also like

Skoda Superb, the fourth generation debuts: dimensions, engines...

Resilience and Vitality: Shanghai-Domiciled Listed Companies Show Strong...

Why Warren Buffett Regrets Not Investing in Amazon:...

Oil, declining profits but more dividends for ConocoPhillips

Heating Season Begins in Northern Areas as Coal...

After rising in September – Inflation remains unchanged...

LUMA Energy Partners with Solar Companies to Enhance...

Petrol stations powered by the kinetic energy of...

Resilience and Vitality: Shanghai-Domiciled Listed Companies Showcase Strong...

China wants to build the world’s first drone...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy