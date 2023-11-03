Is this Russia connection costing the German state billions?

“The management must examine and, if necessary, implement all measures that contribute to reducing the damage to the company, its workforce and stakeholders,” said Wintershall when asked by WirtschaftsWoche. This also includes the use of guarantees, insurance and possible legal remedies. A company spokesman said that insurance premiums running into the millions have been paid for the federal government’s investment guarantees for many years. These would cover risks such as nationalization, war and expropriation.

Share this: Facebook

X

