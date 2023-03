HELSINKI – “Our long-term goal remains the exit from the EU”. When Finnish far-right leader Riikka Purra said these words in late January, the head of the centre-right Petteri Orpo, whose party is firmly anchored in the EPP, had a jolt. Yet Sunday evening, when the first results of the legislative elections arrive, he could be forced to form a government with precisely this openly anti-European and anti-migrant formation.