Fiorentina beat Sampdoria 5 0 Luka Jović set up three goals | Sport

Sampdoria experienced the most convincing defeat since the Serbian coach took over. Luka Jović played a great match, although he did not score a goal

Source: Profimedia

Fiorentina beat Sampdoria 5:0 at the “Artemio Franki” stadium, and Luka Jovic he even set up three goals for the home team. The Serbian centre-forward hasn’t scored since the beginning of March match against Milanbut he found a way to provide a great help to the team in today’s triumph, with which Dejan Stanković’s team experienced what must have been the most painful blow on the way to Serie B, to which they inevitably fall.

The goals for Fiorentina were scored by Gaetano Castrovili in the 47th minute, and after the score of 1:0 at halftime, few could have guessed that “Viola” would destroy the guest from Genoa like that. However, Brazilian Dodo’s goal in the 62nd minute, assisted by Jović, started a series of goals for the home team, which was continued by Duncan with a goal for 3:0 in the 66th minute, also on Luka’s pass. The final 5:0 was made by the Serbian international Aleksa Terzic with a goal for 5:0 in the 88th minute, also on Jović’s pass.

Jović’s good rhythm indicated that he could get a better chance at the end of the season, while his team is fighting on two fronts – in Serie A and in the Conference League, in which Fiorentina is in the semi-finals against Basel. That competition “suits” the representative of Serbia very much, because he scored six goals in it this competitive year. In addition, “Viola” will also play in the Italian Cup final against Inter on May 24 at the Olimpico Stadium.

Source: Profimedia