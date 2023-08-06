Home » Fire in Dergham Building Leaves 25 People Injured, Including 6 Children
Fire in Dergham Building Leaves 25 People Injured, Including 6 Children

Fire in Dergham Building Leaves 25 People Injured, Including 6 Children

Title: Fire in Falcón State Building Leaves 25 Injured, Including Children

Date: August 5, 2023

Location: Falcón State, Venezuela

The number of people injured in a fire that broke out in the Dergham Building in Falcón State, Venezuela, has risen to 25, according to local authorities. The incident occurred on Saturday morning, August 5, on Bolívar street with Buchivacoa de Coro street.

Among the injured are six children, some of whom are in critical condition due to severe burns and are undergoing operations. Notably, Gisell Gutiérrez and José Altuve suffered burns in the airway and chest and are currently in the operating room. A 16-month-old baby was also affected by smoke inhalation.

Those affected by smoke inhalation have been transferred to several medical facilities in the area, including the Coro Hospital, the Chimpire outpatient clinic, and the Red Cross outpatient clinic. However, reports indicate that the emergency at the Coro Hospital has become overwhelmed due to a lack of supplies for such situations.

Authorities have not yet released specific details about the cause of the fire that triggered this devastating incident.

A list of the affected and injured individuals has been made available:

1. Gisell Gutierrez
2. José Altuve
3. Beloved Elena Estrella (59)
4. Carolina Marienna Guada (52, Maracay)
5. Leonel José Partida Valera (51, Valencia)
6. Lisbeth Antonia Navarro Reyes (44)
7. Erika Chiquinquirá Martínez de Soto (43)
8. Greece Elena Chirinos Castellano (29)
9. Jose Jesus Rodriguez Gomez (28)
10. Benjamil Victoria Sabariego Leal (23)
11. Sofía de Los Angeles Soto Martínez (23)
12. Alexis José Sáez Hernández (19)
13. Leonel Gabriel Díaz Boada (18, Caracas)
14. Sorangel Victoria Soto Martinez (18)
15. Sol Estefanía Soto Martínez (15)
16. Arturo Rafael Piña Gutiérrez (13)
17. Endrimar Navarro Reyes (12)
18. Valeria Fuguett (11)
19. Francialis Peniche (10)
20. Xavier Coronel (6)
21. Zuly Saez (3)
22. Alejandro Saez (3)
23. Sebastián Herrera (16 days)

As the situation continues to develop, local media outlets, such as Cactus24, are providing real-time updates on the incident and the condition of the injured. Gerardo Morán is the primary source of information for this article.

Please note that the information provided is subject to changes as more details become available.

Source: Cactus24

