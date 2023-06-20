Firefighters rescue a young man from a fire | Info

A large fire broke out in the kitchen on the top floor of an apartment in Brooklyn.

Firefighters rescued a naked man from the flames that engulfed his Brooklyn apartment. A large fire broke out in the kitchen of an apartment on the top floor of a four-story building around 6:30 a.m. Deputy Assistant Fire Marshal John Sarocco said it was flames trapped a young man in an apartment that had bars on the windows, making it impossible for him to escape.

“The guy was screaming, ‘Help, help, help!’ He couldn’t get out,” said the woman who filmed the dramatic rescue. Saroko emphasized that the young man was saved at the last moment. He had no way out of the building. The fire cut off his way from the street,” said Saroko.

The young man went to the apartment next door, and the firefighters lowered the rope to the window to reach him. “He got out through the next window where there is no fire escape,” the woman said in the video.

The naked man then put his arms around the fireman and they went down the building. The young man was taken to the hospital with serious, but not life-threatening, injuries. The firefighter who rescued him, Patrick Gale, later said he was just doing his job.

“I just told him we’re there and we’re coming to get him. Just hold on for a few seconds and I’ll grab him,” Firefighter Gale said. He added that the victim was “very grateful” after being rescued.

