Home » Firefighters rescue a young man from a fire | Info
World

Firefighters rescue a young man from a fire | Info

by admin
Firefighters rescue a young man from a fire | Info

A large fire broke out in the kitchen on the top floor of an apartment in Brooklyn.

Izvor: YouTube/printscreen/CBS New York

Firefighters rescued a naked man from the flames that engulfed his Brooklyn apartment. A large fire broke out in the kitchen of an apartment on the top floor of a four-story building around 6:30 a.m. Deputy Assistant Fire Marshal John Sarocco said it was flames trapped a young man in an apartment that had bars on the windows, making it impossible for him to escape.

“The guy was screaming, ‘Help, help, help!’ He couldn’t get out,” said the woman who filmed the dramatic rescue. Saroko emphasized that the young man was saved at the last moment. He had no way out of the building. The fire cut off his way from the street,” said Saroko.

The young man went to the apartment next door, and the firefighters lowered the rope to the window to reach him. “He got out through the next window where there is no fire escape,” the woman said in the video.

Upstairs Source: YouTube/CBS New York

The naked man then put his arms around the fireman and they went down the building. The young man was taken to the hospital with serious, but not life-threatening, injuries. The firefighter who rescued him, Patrick Gale, later said he was just doing his job.

“I just told him we’re there and we’re coming to get him. Just hold on for a few seconds and I’ll grab him,” Firefighter Gale said. He added that the victim was “very grateful” after being rescued.

(WORLD)

You may also like

Juventus, is made for the return of Milik....

there are still undisclosed First Party titles for...

CEVA Partners with Toyota to Test Hydrogen Fuel...

The Moroccan rap star ElGrandeToto will arrive in...

At least four Israelis killed in armed attack...

red star partisan tactical game at the end...

The White House and Moscow’s tactical nuclear power:...

“No one can take her to the 13th...

Ilary Blasi leaves the Island of the Famous?...

Sergio Bonelli Editore presents “SIMULACRI 3” by Marco...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy