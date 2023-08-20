Home » Fires in Tenerife, 12 thousand evacuated: the flames have devastated more than 4% of the total area of ​​the island
Fires in Tenerife, 12 thousand evacuated: the flames have devastated more than 4% of the total area of ​​the island

Better-than-expected weather conditions allowed the fire fighters to stem the flames by saving some houses a Tenerife, where fires of a magnitude never seen on the island have been raging for days. Also during the night, the civil guard coordinated the operations of evacuation: I am 12 thousand people who left the island. The fire, which has a perimeter of 70 kilometers, has so far devastated 8400 hectares, more than 4% of the total area of ​​Tenerife.

