Flags in the wind for every Ukrainian soldier killed in Maidan square in Kiev – Corriere TV

Maidan Square in Kiev is a symbol of the Ukrainian people’s desire for freedom. A flag has been planted on its lawn for every soldier who died in battle: the names of the soldier, the date of his birth and of his death are written on the blue and yellow. In the sea of Ukrainian flags appear the American stars and stripes, some French tricolor, even a Swiss cross: these are the foreign volunteers who died for the cause. A military testimony that counts thousands of fallen but cannot be interpreted as a death toll in the field: the actual number remains confidential information. Passers-by stop, observe a few moments of silence as a sign of respect, there are those who in turn plant a new flag: this is how the capital commemorates its fallen.
July 15, 2023 – Updated July 15, 2023, 12:17 am
© breaking latest news