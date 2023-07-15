Flags in the wind for every Ukrainian soldier killed in Maidan square in Kiev – Corriere TV

Lorenzo Cremonesi, correspondent in Ukraine / CorriereTv

Maidan Square in Kiev is a symbol of the Ukrainian people’s desire for freedom. A flag has been planted on its lawn for every soldier who died in battle: the names of the soldier, the date of his birth and of his death are written on the blue and yellow. In the sea of ​​Ukrainian flags appear the American stars and stripes, some French tricolor, even a Swiss cross: these are the foreign volunteers who died for the cause. A military testimony that counts thousands of fallen but cannot be interpreted as a death toll in the field: the actual number remains confidential information. Passers-by stop, observe a few moments of silence as a sign of respect, there are those who in turn plant a new flag: this is how the capital commemorates its fallen.

