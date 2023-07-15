Home » Flags in the wind for every Ukrainian soldier killed in Maidan square in Kiev – Corriere TV
World

Flags in the wind for every Ukrainian soldier killed in Maidan square in Kiev – Corriere TV

by admin
Flags in the wind for every Ukrainian soldier killed in Maidan square in Kiev – Corriere TV

Lorenzo Cremonesi, correspondent in Ukraine / CorriereTv

Maidan Square in Kiev is a symbol of the Ukrainian people’s desire for freedom. A flag has been planted on its lawn for every soldier who died in battle: the names of the soldier, the date of his birth and of his death are written on the blue and yellow. In the sea of ​​Ukrainian flags appear the American stars and stripes, some French tricolor, even a Swiss cross: these are the foreign volunteers who died for the cause. A military testimony that counts thousands of fallen but cannot be interpreted as a death toll in the field: the actual number remains confidential information. Passers-by stop, observe a few moments of silence as a sign of respect, there are those who in turn plant a new flag: this is how the capital commemorates its fallen.

July 15, 2023 – Updated July 15, 2023, 12:17 am

© breaking latest news

See also  the pictures are impressive- TV Courier

You may also like

Brazil Sends Oil Tanker to Alleviate Fuel Shortage...

Ukraine, explosions in Kharkiv and other cities –...

Why fans don’t like Novak Djokovic at Wimbledon...

Hong Kong Financial Secretary: Consumer Coupons Inject HK$13...

Said Hamulić does not want d aigra for...

Signed the school contract, increases up to 190...

Diana Niven Bećirović biography | Entertainment

The heat suffocates Europe. And the Times decrees:...

SBK, TGPone Imola: Bautista dominates, Iannone burns with...

HRW Calls on South American and European Governments...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy