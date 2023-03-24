Forced to resign after showing her 11-year-old students pictures of the David by Michelangelo. It happened in Florida, at the Classical School of Tallahasseeafter a lesson on Renaissance art by the headteacher Hope Carasquilla. Those works of art – Michelangelo’s fresco in the Sistine Chapel also ended up in the eye of the storm The creation of Adam and the masterpiece The birth of Venus by Sandro Botticelli – would be “pornography”.