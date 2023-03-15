Home World Foods that are not healthy in markets | Magazine
Foods that are not healthy in markets | Magazine

Dr. Svetlana Stanišić, nutrition expert and professor of physical chemistry, discovered which foods are not healthy, and their packaging says the opposite.

They say that the way of eating is the most important for overall health, but also longevity. That is why we often listen to the advice of experts on the choice of food, but the fact is that many people do not know how to recognize what is healthy and what is not. Packaging can often deceive us, and not everyone pays attention to declarations.

Dr. Svetlana Stanišić, a nutrition expert and professor of physical chemistry, revealed on Kurir TV what foods the supermarkets are cheating on us, and she also touched on vegans and those on a gluten-free diet. “Like any geek, I saved a few examples of what we can find in supermarkets like supposedly healthy food that is not, and that is just a waste of money“, began the guest of “Pulse of Serbia” and added:

“I’m never in favor of excessive restrictions, like vegans and fans of gluten-free diets do. They end up ending up on vegan or gluten-free fast food. They are literally eating processed products from those they consumed when they were omnivores“, said the doctor and gave several concrete examples where consumers are misled into eating something healthy.

“When they cereals in question, it’s best to buy plain oats flakes, which are ground, but you can see them. Organically expanded cereals, soft, puffy, with chocolate, it is a very bad composition where all healthy ingredients are lost due to processing. The crunch and muesli, not to mention the sugar syrup, are called quinoa-bio, with only 3.8 percent quinoa. Buckwheat pasta and millet, that sounds good. But they have 40 percent rice flour, 30 percent corn, 20 percent millet and only 10 percent buckwheat“, Stanišić exposed the prevalent myths.

