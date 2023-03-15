Status: 03/15/2023 12:41 p.m

On Friday, national coach Hansi Flick nominated the squad for the first international matches after the World Cup disappointment. With “bold surprises” he wants to provide a breath of fresh air. But who does Flick have in mind?

So far it is only clear who will be absent on March 25 against Peru in Mainz and three days later in Cologne against Belgium. In the realignment of the national soccer team, Flick will for the time being do without Bayern Munich’s Thomas Müller and probably also Ilkay Gündogan from Manchester City.

“I want to give younger players a chance with the national team” says the 58-year-old: “We have analyzed a position profile, players who can help us and who we want to try.” The new ones don’t have to “clear regular player” be in the club, emphasized the national coach. be important “the potential to help us in a certain position in the medium term”. That means: Flick wants to experiment with personnel in the first few games and nominate some players for the first time.

Flick: With Musiala and Wirtz “a murmur goes through the stadium”

The scaffolding is standing. The focus: Joshua Kimmich, Leon Goretzka and Antonio Rüdiger. Jamal Musiala, Florian Wirtz and Kai Havertz should be given more responsibility. In the run-up to the European Championship at home in 2024, Flick wants to generate excitement again in Germany.

“If, for example, Musiala or Wirtz are on the ball, a murmur goes through the stadium” , he said. This should also happen with the national team, the future belongs to the 20-year-old Musiala and the one year younger Wirtz in the German team.

Jamal Musiala (left) and Florian Wirtz

Havertz “a brilliant footballer”

Also Kai Havertz from Chelsea, according to Flick “brilliant soccer player” the “very reflected and very mature in his personality” be should focus more on: “Our job is to help players like that take the next step and take responsibility in the national team.” Then, according to Flick, you have a good mix of youth and experience.

Berisha is a prime candidate

What in things “brave surprises” When it comes to concrete names for debutants and debutants, the national coach is still keeping quiet. Mergim Berisha from FC Augsburg can have justified hopes. Enrico Maassen sees “few better nines in Germany” as the U21 European champion of 2021, goalkeeper Rafal Gikiewicz even put him above two world stars. “He scored good goals and won good tackles against Upamecano – more than Mbappe and Messi” , he said after Berisha’s brace at Bayern. Even his sports director Hasan Salihamidzic praised the 24-year-old: “He’s very good in front of the box.”

Even if it wasn’t enough to win: Mergim Berisha from FC Augsburg once again presented himself as a “Bayern fright” and scored twice. Is the 24-year-old striker also a candidate for Hansi Flick and the national team?

Will Flick find what he is looking for in Brentford?

Kevin Schade is also an option for the offensive. The 21-year-old moved to FC Brentford on loan from SC Freiburg in the winter. Schade is also a former junior international and has scored four times in five games in the U21s.

Speaking of Brentford. 24-year-old Vitaly Janelt also plays there. When the defensive midfielder met Flick in London in February 2022, he thought it was a coincidence. But the national coach explained to him that he had come because of him. Since moving from Bochum to the island for €600,000 in 2020, the market value of the former U21 European champions has increased 26-fold.

Thiaw learns from Maldini

As far as central defense and defensive midfield are concerned, Flick could find what he was looking for at Union Berlin. Rani Khedira (29) and Robin Knoche (30) are having an outstanding season there. The “iron” defensive duo is in the mature football age, but Flick is impressed by the high flight of the Köpenickers. He already had Khedira on the list for Qatar, he said.

Malick Thiaw is available as a much younger alternative. His first 90 minutes in the Champions League were enough for the former Schalke player to become a “new legend” at the great AC Milan, as the “Gazzetta dello Sport” wrote after the 1-0 first leg win against Tottenham Hotspur in the round of 16. The central defender also shone in the second leg (0-0) against star striker Harry Kane. At Milan he learns from defensive legend Paolo Maldini, said the U21 international that Italy is “the perfect defensive school” . In the club he plays a back three that Flick wants to test.

Net is one for the back left

That leaves the tiresome topic of full-backs. Under-21 international Luca Netz is still overshadowed by Ramy Bensebaini at Borussia Mönchengladbach. But he will leave the club in the summer, and Netz could move up to become a regular with the “foals”. Flick already had the 19-year-old left-back in mind for the World Cup on the warmest recommendation of his assistant Hermann Gerland.