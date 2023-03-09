Nutritionist Strahinja Kukić reveals how to increase iron in the blood!

With a lack of iron in the blood. more precisely, anemia is encountered by many. Maintaining hemoglobin balance is very important for fighting viruses and bacteria. And if you don’t act on time and do something about it, you could easily damage your health.

Nutritionist Strahinja Kukić explained to RTS “Ordinacija” the main mistakes that are made, which lead to anemia. First of all, Strahinja referred to the favorite drink of many, which is coffee.

“Basically our most common habit is coffee after meal and basically coffee knows how to prevent the absorption of iron, especially if it is combined with milk and creates a bad atmosphere in the intestines,” explained the nutritionist, and then wiped out another bad habit. It’s about eating from your feet!

“Eating off your feet it leads to insufficient secretion of saliva and stomach acid, which are crucial for separating iron from food and storing vitamin B, more specifically vitamin B12,” Strahinja added.

If you suffer from a lack of iron in your body, here are the foods that are rich in it: beef, pork, chicken, fish (salmon, tuna, perch), seafood

“Foods of animal origin will affect all parameters, these animals have blood, and from there we take their blood and absorb it. Foods like liver and beef they contain B vitamins and have a sufficient amount of iron,” the nutritionist pointed out.

On the other hand, you can also get iron into your body naturally using foods of plant origin such as: spinach and kale, dried fruits (grapes and apricots), lentils, beans, fortified cereals and rice and beets.

Also, when asked how many times a week we should eat meat, the nutritionist explained that we can eat it every day, but not in huge quantities: “Let it be the size of a fist, so one hundred grams“, he said at the end.

