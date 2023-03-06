A video of a brutal fight at a celebration in Ledine in which two families participated appeared on social networks.

A video appeared on the Instagram page “My_Beograd_rezerva” (link to the recording) a fight in which general chaos can be seen. The verbal discussion of the group of men soon turned into pushing and insulting, and then into a fight in which it is not known who is hitting whom. There are blows, screams, wailing.

Four people were injured, of whom one suffered serious injuries. According to unofficial information, no one filed a report regarding this fight. N.Š. was brought to the Emergency Center in Belgrade by ambulance. (34), I. Š. (60), J. Š. (60) who were diagnosed with minor physical injuries, while M.Š. (32) ascertained serious bodily injuries.

