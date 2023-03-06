Home World Footage of a fight in a restaurant in Ledine | Info
World

Footage of a fight in a restaurant in Ledine | Info

by admin
Footage of a fight in a restaurant in Ledine | Info

A video of a brutal fight at a celebration in Ledine in which two families participated appeared on social networks.

Source: Instagram/My_Beograd_rezerva/screenshot

A video appeared on the Instagram page “My_Beograd_rezerva” (link to the recording) a fight in which general chaos can be seen. The verbal discussion of the group of men soon turned into pushing and insulting, and then into a fight in which it is not known who is hitting whom. There are blows, screams, wailing.

See the photos of the fight in the restaurant in Ledine

Four people were injured, of whom one suffered serious injuries. According to unofficial information, no one filed a report regarding this fight. N.Š. was brought to the Emergency Center in Belgrade by ambulance. (34), I. Š. (60), J. Š. (60) who were diagnosed with minor physical injuries, while M.Š. (32) ascertained serious bodily injuries.

(MONDO/My_Belgrade_reserva)
See also  Luka Dončić and Devin Buker incident | Sport

You may also like

Iran promises to cooperate with international inspection and...

Luka Dončić and Devin Booker clashed at the...

Luka Dončić and Devin Buker incident | Sport

Trapani Birgi radio sounding on Monday 06 March...

Borghetto, Autostrada del Sole closed due to a...

Raisina Dialogue: Italy’s role in the enlarged Mediterranean

Men and Women, Sara and Sonny got married:...

Usa: shooting party with 100 boys, 2 dead...

Ohio train derails again, local officials say there...

Roma beat Juventus 1:0 with a great goal...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy